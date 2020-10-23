Margaret KortgeMargaret Helen Kortge, 89, of Custer and former Midland resident, died Oct. 20, 2020 at her home. She was born Jan. 24, 1931 in Taymouth Township, Mich., daughter of the late Leo and Agnes (Waskevich) Grotkowski. On May 19, 1951 she married Harold M. Kortge at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Midland. Margaret had worked at the J.J. Newberry Five & Dime Store, did housework for various Midland families, raised her family and took care of all with her love and cooking. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, going to yard sales, and polka dancing.She will be missed by her daughter, Kay (Loren) Kortge of Custer, Mich.; son, Martin Kortge of Roscommon; brother, Frank Grotkowski of Midland; grandchildren, Cheri (William) Austin of Commerce Township, Timothy (Christine) Kortge of Midland, Jennifer (Matthew) Hogan of Midland; great-grandchildren, Aubri, Justin, Adam, Nathan, Madison, Arianah, Isaac; great-great-grandson, Bennett. Besides her parents and husband of 63 years, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Grotkowski; and sisters, Ann Pnacek and Sophie Pnacek.The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2500 N. West River Road, Sanford. Fr. Daniel J. Fox, OFM Cap. will officiate, with graveside burial rite at Midland Cemetery following Mass. Friends may visit at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland where the family will be present on Monday Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.