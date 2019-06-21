Guest Book View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Plantation Estates Matthews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mrs. Margaret Schleif Alstad, "Peggy", 96, joined her beloved husband and two daughters in heaven, June 16, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1922 in Howard Lake, Minn. to the late Emil and Anna Zander Schleif, she married her childhood sweetheart, Charles Alstad, in 1943 and shared in a loving marriage for 63 years. They had two daughters, Charlotte Ann Shand and Joan Margaret McCue and an adopted son, Robert Alstad.Upon retiring from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1983, Chuck and Peggy relocated from Midland to Charlotte, N.C. to enjoy the South and be near family. They attended Matthews United Methodist Church where Peggy found great pleasure volunteering at the church's Help Center. In 2003, they settled into Plantation Estates in Matthews, N.C. after spending much of their retirement cruising around the world.Peggy was an avid bridge player but her true love was quilting. She was revered for her exceptional handiwork and creativity. Her many quilts will serve as an invaluable heirloom to her grandchildren and future generations. She also used her talents to lovingly hand crochet baby bonnets and blankets for premature infants in the area NICU units.Peggy was extremely independent and never forgot her midwestern and German roots. She passed along her strength and resilience to her grandchildren, who admired her beyond words: Stephanie Clark (Podge) and Skylar Kramer (JD), both of Charlotte, N.C., Taylor Shand of Charleston, S.C., Kaitlin McCue of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ashley McCue of San Diego, Calif.; and precious great-grandchildren, Hudson Palmer Clark and Ryder Charles Alstad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald Alstad; and her two beautiful daughters, Charlotte Ann Shand and Joan Margaret McCue.A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the OBT gathering room of Plantation Estates, Matthews, N.C.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Matthews Help Center, 119 N. Ames St., Charlotte, NC, 28105.

