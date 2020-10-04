Margaret ThurberMargaret Thurber, 97, of Holland, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020.Margaret was born February 2, 1923 in Jackson, Mich. to Arthur and Helen Winston. Growing up she was active in the Girl Scouts and was known as "Tiny" (but tough). She married William "Bill" Thurber on September 3, 1943 and together they raised their family in Midland. In 1984 Margaret and Bill moved to Elk Lake, Mich. This was followed by moves to Green Valley, Ariz. and Southern Pines, N.C. In 2001 they moved into Freedom Village in Holland, Mich. and became members of Third Reformed Church.Margaret was a sweet and gentle woman. She was very imaginative and known for her sharp whimsical humor. She enjoyed hand weaving, making creative birthday cakes and had an endless knowledge of campfire songs.Margaret was preceded in death by Bill Thurber, her husband of nearly 73 years, in 2016.She is survived by children, Nancy Hall and Mark Anzicek of Chelsea, Mich., James and Janet Thurber of Battle Creek, Mich., Donald Thurber of Easley, S.C., and Joanne Thurber and Tom Strietzel of Kenton, Mich.; also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A small funeral will be held in Holland, Mich. for family and nearby friends on Friday, October 9, 2020. Margaret's family will be planning a service in Midland this coming spring.Memorial contributions may be given to The Salvation Army or to the Michigan Nature Conservancy in Lansing. The family is being served by the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423.