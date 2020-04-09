Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MargaretAnn Terry. View Sign Service Information Dodge Funeral Home - Middleton 404 S. Newton Middleton , MI 48856 (989)-236-7270 Send Flowers Obituary

MargaretAnn Terry

MargaretAnn Terry slipped away peacefully, April 7, 2020, at Candlestone Assisted living in Midland. MargaretAnn was born Feb. 16, 1926 in Wyandotte, to Martin E. Newell and Vida VanPelt Newell. She lost her father when she was 13. Peg and her mother worked hard for many years during the Depression. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she went on to MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, Ill. During World War II she worked making nuts and bolts for the war effort. On her summer breaks she worked as a server on the former Great Lakes Cruise ships. Her ship was "The South American" and she enjoyed telling stories about going through the locks at the Soo and all their travels. MargaretAnn's teaching career began in Beaverton in 1950, followed by taking a job in Carson City, where she taught for over 30 years. Her time in Carson City included many years of coaching women's basketball. She met and married Robert C. Terry in 1953. They were married for 59 years and travelled the world. They had a home in Tucson, Ariz. and a summer home at Lost Lake Woods in Lincoln, Mich. until Bob's passing in 2012. Peg enjoyed square dancing, Michigan history and rock collecting, as well as serving the Eastern Star in Carson City for many years.

They have two daughters, Nancy (Roger) Stevens of Midland and Betsy Babosh of Coleman; seven grandchildren, Christina Stevens (Kevin Baldwin) of Torrington, Conn., Heather Stevens of Midland, Jennifer (Ben) Donatelli of Madison, Wis., Sara (Josh) Matuzak of Royal Oak, Renee (Joey) Wall of Holt, Rob (Cally) Taylor of Midland, Katherine (Ryan) Lehtonen of Clarkston, Mich.; six great-grandchildren, Makayla, Kiera, Hannah, Max, Evan and Stella.

Cremation has taken place. A service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. To view MargaretAnn's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, visit

