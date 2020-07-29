Margie Martin Benner"Margie's first love was her family."After retirement, her best time spent was with her family. In her words, she "loved just spending time and hanging out with her grandchildren." She also enjoyed decorating her home, cooking, sewing, working on her flowers and preparing dinner to entertain family and friends. It was a treat to get an invitation for dinner at the Benner's. Margie was a caring and loving person who was eager to help family and friends.Margie Martin Benner passed peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the care of King's Daughters Home.Margie was born March 24, 1933 to the late Fern and Ivah Row Hafelein Martin in Porter Township. She was the youngest of nine children and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1950. Margie married Dick Benner, July 26, 1952 and spent the next four years in Memphis, Tenn. and Jacksonville, Fla. while Dick served in the U.S. Navy.Second to her family, Margie's passions were volunteering and working in the Business and Professional Women's Organization. She started working with The Dow Chemical Co. in 1960 and worked her way up to being an executive secretary while earning the distinction of being a certified professional secretary and finishing her career as a senior human resources specialist for Michigan. In 1987, Margie was named "Woman of the Year" for her outstanding contributions to the Midland organization of the PWO and later served as the state president of the Michigan Federation of Business and Professional Women. After retirement, she began volunteering at the Midland Hospital, Trinity Lutheran Church, the Del E. Web Memorial Hospital, The Bethlehem Circle, Woodcrest School and the Midland American Legion Berryhill Post #165.Margie will be sadly missed by her husband, Dick, of 68 years; and two sons and their families, Ray (Kathy) Benner of Midland and granddaughters Rachel (Tristan) Smith and Molly (Cal) Tomlinson, and Dave Benner of Midland and grandsons Brett (Amy) Benner and Blake (Jennifer) Benner.Due to COVID-19, Margie's family is forgoing a memorial service at this time. They will have a celebration of her life at a later date.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church in Margie's memory.Arrangements for Margie have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.