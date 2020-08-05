Marguerite Eileen Craig
Marguerite Eileen Craig, 99, of Midland, died peacefully at her home Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 6, 1921 on the family farm in Mount Haley Township, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Bluemer) Harms. Marge lived on the farm until she was 14 when she moved to the Detroit area to live and work with her sister. She eventually moved back north to Midland where she met Elmer C. Craig. The two were wed Nov. 23, 1943 in Iva and were married for 71 years until his death March 14, 2015. Marge was known for her culinary skills and put them to use while working in the cafeterias for Midland Public Schools, Dow Corning Corp, and The Dow Chemical Co. She loved her family and cherished every moment spent with them. Some of her greatest times and fondest memories were spent at the cottage on Houghton Lake with her daughters and grandsons.
Marge is survived by her two daughters, Carol (friend Wally Rhodes) Craig and Pamela (Butch) Wenzel; grandsons, Courtney Wenzel and Craig (Frances Laney) Wenzel; great-grandson, Zayne Wenzel; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 12 siblings.
Private graveside services have taken place in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider MidMichigan Home Care or a charity of the donor's choice
in Marge's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.