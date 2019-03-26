Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite M. Sysak. View Sign





Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Chaplain Jerry Larkin officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to The Care Team of Home Health & Hospice or the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. Marguerite M. Sysak, 97, of Coleman, died at home with her family by her side, Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1921 in Flint, the daughter of the late John and Sarah (Kingston) Dinnan. Marguerite Magdeline Dinnan married Stephan Sysak, Dec. 31, 1938 in Flint. He preceded her in death, Jan. 6, 1973. Marguerite had worked as a cook for the Coleman Senior Center and retired in 1995 from the Midland County Council on Aging after five years of service. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and sewing. Marguerite loved time spent with her grandchildren and she was always ready to travel.Survivors include her children, Ronald (deceased) and Wilma Sysak of Coleman, Goldie and Thomas Wright of Midland, Barbara and Joe Noyes of Midland, Steve and Carlene Sysak of Farwell, Dan and Yvonne Sysak of Coleman, Patricia and Dennis Baker of Coleman, Christine and Tim Bradley of Canadian Lakes, Brenda Smith of Sanford; 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding Marguerite in death were her grandsons, Carl Sysak, Aaron Stevens; granddaughter-in-law, Christie Baker; great-grandson, Nicholas Gabarre; brothers, Ed and Gary Dinnan; sisters, Gladys Bowles, Dorothy Farver and Susie Middleton.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Chaplain Jerry Larkin officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to The Care Team of Home Health & Hospice or the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund.

