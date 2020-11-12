Maria JoslinMaria Magdalena Joslin, age 86, of Midland, passed away on November 6, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center.Maria M. Joslin, née Tripp, was born on March 6,1934 in Hundsangen, Germany to the late Peter and Katharina (Kaiser) Tripp.She married Vernell Joslin, Jr. on July 2, 1955 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, and moved to the United States on March 20, 1956. On December 8, 1964, Maria proudly became a US citizen. Because of her late husband's extensive military career, she lived in many places in the United States and abroad. Upon his military retirement in 1972, they moved to Midland, where she resided until the time of her death.Maria was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite activities included camping, fishing, crafting, and doing puzzles. She also loved watching football and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.Preceding Maria in death were her parents, Peter and Katharina Tripp, her husband, Vernell Joslin, Jr., three brothers, Willie Tripp, Walter Tripp, and Josef (Hilde) Tripp, and two sisters, Liesel (Willie) Schmidt and Martha (Waldemar) Pawlowski.She is survived by her son, Gordon (Jean) Joslin, of Shepherd, Michigan, and daughter, Sandra (Robert) Reynolds, of Mesa, Arizona. Also surviving her are five grandchildren, whom she adored; Joseph (Kendra) Joslin, Trenton (Ashley) Joslin, Katie (Jacob) Emerick, Christopher (Kiley) Reynolds, and Kelly Reynolds. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Noah, Thomas, and Charlotte Emerick.With concern for the health and safety of others during the Covid-19 pandemic, Maria will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony. Memorials are suggested to St. Brigid Catholic Church.