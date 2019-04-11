Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Freeland, Marian Ruth (Elftman) Freeland, 91, of Freeland, passed away peacefully Thursday morning April 4, 2019 at Colonial Villa, Midland. Marian was born Aug. 17, 1927 in Pigeon, Mich. to the late Henry and Minnie Elftman, but has resided in the Freeland area for most of her life. After graduation from high school, Marian attended Bay City Business College, where she met her lifelong love, Richard Freeland. They were married on Oct. 29, 1949 in Angola, Ind. Dick's career in automotive dealership management took them to Bay City, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw. They resided in the Freeland area for over 40 years, while Dick was employed at Garber Buick. Marian was a willing volunteer at her church, Zion Lutheran Church, Freeland, Habitat for Humanity and St. Luke's and Covenant hospitals. She was also famous for her homemade cookies, her beautiful quilts and craft projects.



Marian is survived by her children, Pamela (Patrick) Fagan of Sanford and Tom (Terri) Freeland of Alma; grandchildren, Kelly (Ed) Hare, Zachary (Shannon) Myers, Erin (Justin) Ledyard, Sara (James Walker) Freeland, Jordan (Tammy) Myers; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Nolan Proctor, Parker and Owen Myers, Ada and Ember Ledyard, Corryn Myers, Ashton, Tanner and Austin Hare; sister, Elaine Errer; brothers, Leon (Leil) Elftman, Clark Elftman; brother-in-law, Kim (Linda) Manke; sister-in-law, Delores Elftman; and many nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Freeland; brother, Loren Elftman; sister, Louann; brother-in-law, Dick Jarvis.



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Freeland. The Rev. Robert G. Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Owen Cemetery, Saginaw. Friends may call at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church, Freeland, the or the donor's favorite charity.

