Marianne Louise (Kurtz) Roberts, 60, of Clarkston, most recently of Grand Blanc, passed away July 10, 2019.
She was born Dec. 1, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul Kurtz and the late Margaret Parker (Okeneske); beloved wife of the late Vernon Roberts for 23 years; step mother of Dorothy (Don) Johnston of Oxford, Mich. and Stephanie (Joe) Detloff of St John's, Fla.; step grandmother of Alex Johnston, Aaron Johnston, Margaret Detloff, Abigail Detloff and Phillip Detloff; dearest sister of John (Cheryl Speers) Kurtz of Saline, Mich.; also survived by step father, William Parker of Grand Blanc; nieces and nephews, Christopher Kurtz of Ypsilanti, and Kimberly Kurtz of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Marianne graduated from Midland High School in 1977. She then attended Michigan State University where she received a bachelor of science degree in medical technology. She later went back to school to receive her master's. After college Marianne got a job at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. During this time, she met Vern. After the two married, she transferred to St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Pontiac. Years later, Marianne eventually took a medical information specialist role at St. Joe's. During that time, she enjoyed car racing at Waterford Hills, where she supported "Team Vern." She made many lifelong friends at work, the racetrack and Southern Motors. She loved and adored her two cats, Hemi and Tebow. She was always a caregiver who placed others above herself. Above all, she was a person of great faith who saw the best in others.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service starts around 1 p.m. Pastor Jeremiah Roy of Kensington Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Breast Cancer
