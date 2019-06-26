Marie Eleanor Bliesener, 84, of Midland, died Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at K and K Quality Care. She was born June 11, 1935 in Midland, daughter of the late Raymond and Bernice (Filcek) Fitak and attended Midland Public and parochial schools. On June 25, 1955 Marie married Roland Bliesener at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He survives her. She was a homemaker most of her life and was always taking care of her family. Marie was a faithful member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and making afghans for everyone in her family, traveling, ceramics, cooking for family, music, especially a polka, and making the best chocolate chip cookies. Marie had a great love of family and friends, especially her husband, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband, Roland are her four daughters, Rebecca (Steve) Holtz, Roxane (Kim) Talbot, Robbie Bliesener and Rhonda (Wayne) Green; grandchildren, Elly (Charley) Florey, Emily (Nick) Shaffer, Kody (Mindy) Myers, and Kane Myers; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sawyer Shaffer and Logan and Maxwell Florey; sisters, Bernadine (Ed) Gergash and Helen (Earl) Varner and brother John Fitak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Alice Marie Florey.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 3516 E. Monroe Road in Midland with entombment taking place in New Calvary Cemetery. Marie's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. A vigil service for Marie will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a saying of the Rosary to follow. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Assumption BVM Catholic Church or K and K Quality Care.