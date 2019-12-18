Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 315 W. Larkin St. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Marilyn was a volunteer extraordinaire. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served in many ways, including as a member of the Pastor Parish Committee, as head of the Memorial Committee, as head of the Memorial Window Project and as a founder of the Friendship Lunch program. She was an active member of PEO, serving as a local and state officer. She also served on the board of the King's Daughters Home, and on the Ernest R. and Martha E. Britton Scholarship Committee.



Marilyn was an elementary and middle school teacher, mother, homemaker and grandmother. She loved prime rib night at the Midland Country Club, a "good baked potato," and hosting Thanksgiving dinner.



She will be missed by her children, Lucinda (Terry Davis) Clark of Okemos, Dan (Petra Flanagan) Clark of Ann Arbor, Thomas (Claudia Ferris) Clark of St. Paul, Minn., and Marilyn Sue Clark of Midland; grandchildren, Genevieve Davis, Cameron (Matthew Yalowitz) Clark, Darren Clark, Cormac Clark, Aidan Clark and Kendall Clark.



Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St., Midland, with the Rev. Anita Hahn and the Rev. Dr. Jeffery Maxwell officiating. Marilyn's family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Graveside burial rites will take place in Midland Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider First United Methodist Church.



