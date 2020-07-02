1/1
Marilyn Hand
1939 - 2020
Marilyn Hand, 81, of Midland, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Independence Village in Midland. She was born April 27, 1939, in Romeo, daughter of the late Frederick and Mabel Oming. Marilyn grew up in Romeo, graduating from Romeo High School in 1957.
She married Douglas Hand of Sanford in March 1961. They moved to Midland where Doug worked for the City of Midland until he retired in 1990. They were faith-filled Christians attending Holy Scripture Lutheran Church.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, playing cards and camping.
Their marriage was blessed with three wonderful children, David (Sue) Hand of Midland, Kathryn (David) Bouck of Midland, and Ron (Tracy) Hand of Sanford. Surviving besides her three children are her seven grandchildren, Jenna (Matt) Lane, Krysta (John) Vincent, Josh (Shelbie) Hand, Samantha Hand, Brandon Hand, Adam (Nicky) Greening and Andrew Greening; and her six great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jane, Emma, Mabel, Abel and Jax. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; her granddaughter, Bailey; her sister, Doris Bluhm; and two brothers, Donald Oming and William Oming.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Independence Village of Midland and Lauress Hospice.
Funeral services will take place at Midland Municipal Cemetery, 3017 Orchard Dr., on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Schneider officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Lewy Body Dementia Association or Holy Scripture Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midland Municipal Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
