Mario Marcos Garcia Sr., 68, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The son of the late Gregorio and Elena (Gonzalez) Garcia was born Nov. 19, 1951 in Saginaw. Mario was employed with Dow Corning Corp for many years as an electrician. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Midland and was an avid hunter. With help of Heartland services, Mario was able to be transferred from the University of Michigan Hospital to the Niche Aging Center in Bay City where he was reunited with his wife and children and was able to pass peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, the former Carmen Vasquez, whom he married Aug. 7, 1971 in Bay City. Together they raised four children; daughter, Carmela Garcia; and grandchildren, Marcos Deshone, Ravia Deshone, Matthew Deshone, Joseph Lucas; and great-grandchildren; Zayleigh Deshone, Alyra Dehring, and Carmalita Dehring; son, Mario Garcia Jr.; and grandchildren, Chelsea Jean Keel, Jocelyn Elena, Mario III (Caroline), Kelsey Morgan; great-grandchildren, Sky Austin Levi, and Mario IV; daughter, Liz ( Maroo) Nahikian; and grandchildren, Jordan (Amera) Ancel, Arkadiy Mae Nahikian, Isabella Carmen Nahikian, Nevaeh Nicole Nahikian, Marookeh James "MJ" Nahikian; great-grandchild, Sutton Ancel; son, Gregorio (Aleshia) Garcia; and grandchildren, Serena Maria Garcia, and Miguel Marcos Garcia; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his brother, Ricardo Garcia; sisters, Seferina Gonzalez and Rosa Aguilar.
Funeral services for Mario will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road in Midland. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Mario's name may be offered to the Niche Aging Center, 3405 E. Midland Road, Bay City, MI 48706. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com