Mario M. Garcia, Jr.
Mario M. Garcia Jr., age 47 of Midland, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. The son of Carmen (Vasquez) and the late Mario Garcia, Sr. was born November 9, 1972 in Spokane, WA. He was a huge NASCAR fan and loved RC cars. He was an excellent cook and often times you could hear him listening to Hank Williams Jr. Most of all, he loved and enjoyed being with his family.
Surviving are his mother, Carmen Garcia; children, Chelsea Dunbar and grandchild, Sky Dunbar, Joceylyn Sears, Mario (Caroline) Garcia III and grandchild Mario Garcia IV, and Kelsey Garcia; brother, Gregorio (Aleshia) Garcia; sisters, Carmela Garcia, and Ginger (Maroo) Nahikian; and his grandfather, Alfredo Vasquez.
Mario Garcia Jr was known for being a loving and silly uncle, his nieces and nephews called him "Uncle Boots" remaining are Marcos, Ravia, Jordan, Matthew, Joseph, Arkadiy, Isabella, Neveah, Serena, MJ, Miguel; Loved by his Great Nieces and Nephews, Alyra, Carmalita, Zayleigh, Sutton, and Rhonan
A celebration of Mario's life will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence. Those needing the address may ask… The family would like to ask those attending to please wear bright colors. Memorial contributions may be offered to the family, c/o Kelsey Garcia. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.