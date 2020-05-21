Marion SimpsonA life well loved is a life well lived.Marion Simpson was born Feb. 17, 1927 and died April 22, 2020.Marion was born in Detroit during the dawn of the information age. The first transatlantic telephone service was established from New York to London in January 1927 and President Coolidge signed into bill what would evidentially become the Federal Communications Commission in February 1927, but Mom didn't care much for change. She fell very much in love with a young man that just came back from serving in World War II and became Mrs. Delbert Percy Simpson in April 1946. They adopted Guy and Lorrie and raised a family in Auburn, eventually moving to a lake house in Sanford...but then again, Mom didn't care much for change. She loved to crochet and would make blankets for anyone she thought would be blessed by the warmth they provided. Many times, neighbors, senior centers and local adoption agencies would find these blankets and potholders at their doorstep. Marion saw many events that shaped the world we live in over the past 93 years: wars, the dawn of telecommunications, the infancy of flight, space travel, the internet…have I mentioned that Mom didn't care for change? She left this world for a better place.She leaves behind a family that loves her very much: daughter, Lorrie; son-in-law, Phillip; grandson, Phillip Michael and wife Charity; great-grandkids, Declan and Taliah…but I'm still convinced, she didn't care too much for change.Per Marion's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private burial of cremains with take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Auburn. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements by Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St. Freeland, MI 48623-0362.