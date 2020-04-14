Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann (Williams) Towsley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Ann (Williams) Towsley

Marjorie Ann (Williams) Towsley, 98, of Midland, passed away at King's Daughters Home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Marjorie was born May 14, 1921, to the late William H. and Maye (Knapp) Williams in Midland. She graduated from Midland High in 1938 and then in 1942 from Michigan State College with a bachelor of science in home economics, her father insisting that she "be able to support myself." She interned as a dietitian in Boston at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital and then upon moving back to Midland worked at Saginaw General Hospital.

She married Frank E. Towsley on Jan. 23, 1945, at her parents' home in Midland. Later they realized, completely unplanned by them, that their wedding date would be an easy one to remember — 01/23/45. After marrying they moved to Cambridge, Mass. where Frank worked in the radar lab at MIT for the remainder of World War II. Both being native Midlanders, they came back home where they were to live for the remainder of their lives. Marjorie was active in the Girls Scouts and was a 72-year member of the International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons, serving on the Home Board as well as the Circle. She was a member of the Twentieth Century Club for many years. She had an interest in the early history of Midland which resulted in a Midland Log publication, "Midland's Street People" in which she traced the origins of early Midland street names. She enjoyed spending summers with family at their cottage on Wixom Lake, reading, canoeing and bird-watching. Their world-wide travels with friends spanned 30 years.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Charles (Diane) Towsley, Ann (Don) Towsley, Amy (Kevin) Nehil; and son-in-law, Chris Anderson. Her life had been enriched by grandchildren, Ryan (Arianne) McDonald, Michael (Christa) Nehil, Joel (Melissa) McDonald, Margaret (Chris) Doan, Laura (Joel) Blanchard, Tom (Martha) Nehil, Kevin A. Nehil and his fiancée Jennifer; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; both brothers; and a daughter, Sue Anderson, in 2018.

Marjorie's family wishes to especially thank the staff of King's Daughters Home for their loving and kind care and support over the last four years of her life.

A family memorial service is planned. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider King's Daughters Home, the Chippewa Nature Center or Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements have been made with the Cremation Society of MidMichigan.

