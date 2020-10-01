Marjorie 'Marge' Eash
Marjorie "Marge" Eash, 88, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, 2020 at Midland King's Daughters. She was born Dec. 28, 1931 in Detroit, daughter of the late Harold B. and Gertrude R. (Mouser) Ward. On June 13, 1953 she married R. Douglas Eash in Detroit. Marge had been a chemist at The Dow Chemical Co. from 1957 to 1961, at which time she became a contract employee and worked until 2011. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed her monthly lunch trips with the "Golden Girls."
Marge is survived by her son, Richard Eash of Mount Pleasant/Barbeau; daughter, Debi Allen of Saginaw; grandchildren, Christopher Banks of Talbot, Tenn. and Renee Fallstick of Saginaw; great-grandchildren, Chloe Cuyler, Colton Dice, Isabella Manchester and McKenna Banks; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Doris Harrison of Spokane, Wash. and Lee Eash of Los Alamos, N.M. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Douglas Eash on May 1, 2007; grandson, Jason Banks on May 20, 2020; a brother, Dr. Donald Ward in January 1988; sister-in-law, Char Wood in November 1981; and brother-in-law, David Eash in February 2002.
Funeral services for Marge will take place take place 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Pastor Gerald Ferguson will officiate with interment to follow in Midland Cemetery. Marge's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church. Marge's service will be live streamed at www.wsw.com