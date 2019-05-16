Marjorie Ann Ewing, of Midland, celebrated life from March 7, 1932 to her death at Colonial Villa on May 14, 2019. She was born near Lebanon, Ind. to William Hobart and Verna (Hoffman) Mullikin. She graduated from Lebanon High School and from Purdue University
with a bachelor of science degree in home economics education. On May 26, 1954 she married William Curtis Ewing in Hopewell Presbyterian Church near Lebanon.
Marjorie taught one year in Indiana before joining her military husband in Hawaii. While in Hawaii, she did substitute teaching and also taught adult education. Upon returning stateside, she lived in Indianapolis until moving to Midland in 1963. Marjorie taught home economics at Meredian High School for 16 years. She then taught school completion courses at Mott Adult High School in Flint from 1981-1988.
She always had a great interest in many kinds of crafts. She greatly enjoyed sewing and teaching others to sew. Upon retirement she had a wood shop at her home on Wixom Lake. She crafted and painted small items from wood and sold them in consignment shops in a four county area. She loved being a grandmother and spent much time with her young grandsons. She also enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens.
She was a member of Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church, National Education Association, Michigan Education Association and Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, William of almost 65 years; her son and his wife, Dari and Janice Ewing of Freeland; her daughter, Lani Ewing of Daytona Beach; and her grandsons, Tyler Ewing of Bay City and Kyle Ewing of Ann Arbor. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Donald Mullikin, Lucille Fausset and John Mulllikin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church.
Cremation arrangements for Marjorie were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.