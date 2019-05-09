Marjorie Ann Irish, 86, passed away May 1, 2019 at home with her family at her side. She was born March 20,1933 in Flint to the late Raymond and Evelyn Stong.
She is survived by Rene Hartshon, Jackie (Eddie) Dutcher, RaiAnn Lucas, Jeff (Kim) Irish, Micky (Lynn) Irish, Peg (Chris) Decker, Lori (Tony) Saucier and Jamie Irish; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Irish; granddaughter, Jessie; grandson, Toad; and great-grandson, Dillon. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com