Marjorie King
Marjorie Grace (Johnson) King, 95, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Brookfield WI where she recently lived to be closer to family, after being a proud Midlander for 64 years.
Marjorie was born June 23, 1924 in Jackson MN to Harry B and Elsie (Dueno) Johnson. She graduated from Jackson High School, then attended University of Minnesota. Through her father, owner of the Jackson County Pilot, she discovered a love for news and writing and earned her BA in journalism in 1946. During college she had internships with Virginia, MN and Mitchell, SD newspapers.
Following graduation, Marjorie moved to Midland to take a reporting position with the Midland Daily News where she enjoyed her work, learning much about the city, it's people, and the events of post-World War II. She loved sharing stories of those times and while on assignment, she met the love of her life, Ken King.
Marjorie married Kenneth G. King on October 9, 1948, gaining a ready-made family with children Kenneth Stanley and Kay. Through the 1950s, John, Kennie, Mary and Matthew were born. She became active in civic and church organizations and supported her children's activities. In the late 60s, Marjorie re-entered the workforce as a case worker for the Midland County Dept. of Social Services. After Kenneth's passing in 1971, she became the Children's Protective Services supervisor of Saginaw County Dept. of Social Services, a job of which she was most proud, and served as an adjunct instructor in protective services at Michigan State University School of Medicine. She retired in 1985, which gave her time to travel to many countries, always ready to learn more.
Marjorie was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church and served on several guilds, Sams Pantry and the endowment committee. She was a great appreciator of the arts, supporting many organizations in Midland and beyond. She was a volunteer at the Midland Center for the Arts and Midland Symphony well into her retirement. In her last years, she enjoyed living in a metro area that gave access to many art and music venues, especially with her daughter and great-grandchildren's concerts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, sister Helen Johnson, stepson Kenneth Stanley, sons John and Matthew, and grandson Andrew Bothwell. She is survived by daughters Kay Goldsmith (Melvin), Scottsdale AZ; Keni Bothwell, Brookfield WI; Mary Reidy (Kevin), Spokane WA; and grandchildren, Susan Bean, Clayton Harrison, Amanda Bothwell, Cara Reidy, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal in Midland at a later date and will be announced prior.
Gifts in Marjorie's name may be directed to the National MPS Society (Hurler's/Hunter's syndrome)(www.mpssociety.org) and National Children's Alliance( www.nationalchildrensalliance.org), or a children's charity of your choice, recognizing her love of children.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 6, 2020.