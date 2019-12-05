Marjorie E. Lyons, 95, of Midland, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Midland, Oct. 7, 1924, the daughter of Leo and Florence (Rosen) Johnson. She graduated from Midland High School and earned her degree in nursing from Henry Ford Hospital. Marjorie returned to Midland to pursue her nursing career and on June 19, 1948 married Robert Henry Lyons. They were active members in the Memorial Presbyterian Church where she especially enjoyed singing in the choir. Marjorie loved to travel, and after retirement they went to China, Australia, New Zeeland and Europe. When not travelling, they enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Interlochen. When Robert passed away in 2008, Marjorie moved to Independence Village where she greatly enjoyed not having to cook supper.
She is survived by her children, Martha Wendler and her husband Tim, Bob Lyons (Sally Camper) all of Ann Arbor, JoAnne "Jodi" Egnor and her husband Gary of Midland, Bill Lyons, Carol Lyons Bell and her husband Pat Bell all of Freeland; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Cheryl Johnson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan St. Charles; sister, Vivian Potts; and her husband, Bobby; and by her brother, Ted Johnson.
Memorial services will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Wooelver Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Marjorie's family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Memorial Presbyterian Church.