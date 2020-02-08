Marjorie W. Pochert, 88, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was the daughter of Canadian immigrants James A. and Mary (Trott) Watson, born Sept. 3, 1931 in Detroit. Marjorie strived to be well educated and after graduating from high school, she went on to attend Albion College. While at Albion, Marjorie met Darl E. Pochert and the two were married Sept. 29, 1951 in Angola, Ind. As important as her education was, Marjorie decided to leave college to be with her husband while he was in the military and to start their family together. Once her children were older, Marjorie continued her education at Central Michigan University, earning a bachelor's degree in library science. She took her education and love of learning into the workforce by becoming a teacher and media specialist for Midland Public Schools. As an educator, Marjorie was a sister of the Philanthropic Educators Organization. For more than 60 years she was a devoted member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered in the libraries. Nature was another important element in Marjorie's life, and she spent countless hours bird watching and was a great supporter of various wildlife associations. She and Darl were known to plan vacations around the migration patterns of different birds just so they could fully appreciate Mother Nature. Marjorie was a voracious reader and member of numerous book clubs. She was known to make detailed character lists of more complicated novels to help her fellow readers better understand and appreciate the literature. Marjorie was a tremendous woman and the true definition of a wife, mother, friend and community member.
She is survived by her four children, James Pochert of Kentwood, Bonnie Pochert of Midland, Darl (Lisa) Pochert of Park Ridge, Ill. and Rebecca (Larry) Gezon of Zeeland; grandchildren, Abby (Ryan) Brink, Miles Pochert, Samantha (DJ Oberlin) Pochert, Alexandra (John) Edwards, Natalie Pochert, Bryan Gezon, Garrett Pochert, Jami Gezon, Vanessa (Travis) Schumann and Rob (Amy) Westergard; great-grandchildren, Jensen, Linden, Connor, Max, Evangeline, Rowan, Thelma, Lawrence, Landon, Brayden, Peyton and Avery; brother, James Watson; and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Watson; her beloved husband of 66 years, Dr. Darl E. Pochert; and four sisters-in-law.
Memorial services for Marjorie will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Her family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Presbyterian Church Library Ministry; Wildlife Recovery Association, 531 S. Coleman Road, Shepherd, MI 48883; or Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772.