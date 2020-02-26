Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Eldridge. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark A. Eldridge

Mark Eldridge, 31, of Midland, passed away Feb. 25, 2020 at Covenant Hospital. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., July 31, 1988 to Tim and Marilyn (Cottle) Eldridge.

Mark attended Bob Jones University to become a youth pastor, and after his health issues he finished his B.S. degree in Bible at Piedmont International University. During his college years, Mark worked for the Downtown Development Authority, Hidden Treasurers and Kings Camps. He was involved in Christian education and youth ministries at Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed shooting, camping, hunting and fishing. Before his health limitations he enjoyed working on cars with his dad and brothers. He was an avid guitar player, choir member and loved taking care of children. Mark was a very generous person and had a great spirit for the Lord.

Mark is survived by his parents, Tim and Marilyn; brothers, David (Amanda) Eldridge and Nate (Cheryl) Eldridge. He was Uncle Mark to five loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandfather, Stanley Cottle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Cottle; paternal grandparents, Houston and Wava Eldridge; uncle, Stewart Cottle; and aunt, Shirley Eldridge.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Dickerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider BIMI Papua New Guinea Bible project.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider BIMI Papua New Guinea Bible project.





