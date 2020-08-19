Mark Clark

Mark Clark, 55, of Midland, passed away Aug. 7, 2020. He was born in Midland, Dec. 6, 1964 to Ed and Pat Clark. His favorite childhood memories were established in Miami, Fla. before moving back to Midland the end of 1979. It was in Midland where he met his lifelong love Vicki Cruickshank. They created many lasting memories during their marriage.

Mark had a love for people and life. He was quick to say hello and get to know strangers. A few of his passions were golf, music, sports and his family. Some of his favorite times were working and "playing" at Sandy Ridge Golf Course. He attended many concerts and sporting events. There is no doubt he is reminiscing about the Miracle In Michigan with his deceased brother Steve up in Heaven as they were at the Big House cheering "Go Buffs, go!"

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Cruickshank) Clark; parents, Ed and Pat Clark; brothers, Gregg (Laura) Clark, Tim (TerriLynn) Clark; countless nieces and nephews, extended family and many special friends.

A special thanks to Cherie Cruickshank and Julie Raymond for staying with Mark until the end.

A life celebration will be held at Sandy Ridge Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. with a private funeral to follow. The family will be receiving friends during the celebration.

Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan, 1-888-273-3553.



