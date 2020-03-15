Mark Edward McGraw
Mark Edward McGraw, 67, of Benzonia, formerly of Midland, died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2020 surrounded by family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mark is survived by his three sons, Mark (Desiree), Joseph (Kerry) and Michael (Candace) McGraw; eight grandchildren, Katelynn, Jessica, Benjamin, Carson, Julia, Mark, Jace and Aria; five sisters, Myrna (David) Carter, Maxine (Donald) Hunter, Ann Bourne, Meryl (Ken) Cliff, Mary Beth McGraw; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ethel McGraw.
A private family celebration of Mark's life will take place in the summer. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020