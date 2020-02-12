It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Eugene Gerard announces his passing on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. After his graduation from Merrill High School, Mark joined the U.S. Marine Corps
. He spent four years with the Marines and after his discharge he joined the Army National Guard 1460th Trans. Co. out of Midland. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom when the unit was activated.
He will be remembered by his family including his father, Alvin Gerard; his sisters, Dawn (Dan) and Stacy (Ralph); his nephew, Ryan; his neice, Paige (Makaila); and fondly by special friend, Terri. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Gerard.
A memorial service for Mark will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with a service at 11 a.m. at the Midland VFW Post 3651, located at 3013 Bay City Road in Midland.