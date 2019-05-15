Mark Andrew Finzel, of Walled Lake, passed away unexpectedly May 7, 2019. He was 54 years old. He was born and raised in Midland. He graduated from Midland High and attended Ferris State College. He worked for many years in the lawn care industry, installing and designing sprinkler systems. Mark loved NASCAR and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter.



Mark is survived by his finace Kelly Tome; her two daughters ("his girls"), Allie and Sofie; his parents, Bill and Eileen Finzel of Midland; two sisters, Jennifer Finzel of Midland and Ann Finzel and her family, daughters Margaret and Elizabeth Weider and her husband David Weider of Shorewood, Minn.



Mark will be cremated. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on June 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.