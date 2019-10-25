Mark Milton Blubaugh, of Belleville, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 after enjoying a well-deserved ride on his cigar boat on an unseasonably warm fall day. He was a union pipefitter and had just completed nine consecutive 12-hour days on a project. Mark was born in Midland on July 28, 1958 and attended Bullock Creek Schools. He moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 1985 where he learned the pipefitting trade. He remained in Texas until the mid-1990s when he returned to Michigan. Mark enjoyed working on classic cars, boating, gardening and the outdoors in general. He will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit.



He is survived by his siblings, Norine Hodder, Dawn (Jim) Culver, Steven Blubaugh and Dwight (Mimi) Blubaugh; and uncles, Bob Blubaugh and David Ziemann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Amy (Ziemann) Blubaugh.



There will be a service for Mark on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church on Coleman Road with Pastor Aaron Zeiler officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.