Mark Pirkle

Funny, kind and loyal, Mark Lanier Pirkle is being remembered as a husband and father without compare and a giving friend with a wicked sense of humor. He passed on to his heavenly reward on Oct. 6, 2020 in Panama after a brief but courageous struggle with cancer.

Mark was born to Donald and Patricia Pirkle on Nov. 16, 1963 in Trenton, New Jersey. The son of a Dow Chemical Co. executive, Mark would also live in Michigan, Georgia and Brazil as a child, graduating from Dow High in Midland in 1982. College took him to Colorado, Illinois and Nebraska, where he earned a degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska.

A job opportunity took him to Tacoma, Washington where he met and married his best friend and the love of his life, Marlene Thiel. They raised three children in their home of Yelm, Washington, where Mark worked in IT for Pierce County Medical, which was later acquired by Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield. The family enjoyed scenic drives, camping and backpacking, and exploring the beaches and parks in Washington.

Mark started the Yelm affiliate of Habitat for Humanity during the couple's time there, drawn to the organization's mission of helping people help themselves. The couple volunteered their time with Habitat and with Open Arms International, an orphanage and school in Kenya.

From webmaster to project management to IT project management, Mark progressed in his career, moving with Marlene to Portland, Oregon for a leadership role with Regence. He later joined Kaiser Permanente, retiring at age 50 as program director of IT projects after helping Kaiser implement the Affordable Care Act. He and Marlene moved to Panama in 2013.

A talented artist, Mark painted in oils and pastels, everything from landscapes to a portrait of his best friend's son landing a big fish. A student of Impressionism, he loved Monet, Renoir and Sargant, once getting scolded by a security guard at the Louvre for getting too close to a Renoir in an effort to study technique.

Mark and Marlene loved to travel, with their retirement inPanama turning into a permanent vacation. Mark enjoyed walking out the back door to golf or jumping into a golf cart to head to the beach. A lover of golf, he found a fellow traveler in Panama who kept score by the number of balls lost – or found – during a round.

Mark's Christian faith was his north star. He volunteered his time with their church in Panama, delivering food multiple times a week to families in need, including those impacted by the global pandemic. Wanting to extend a hand up, Mark continued this mission until his cancer diagnosis in August.

Mark is profoundly missed by his wife, Marlene, who counted him as the "best best friend ever." He was preceded in death by his mother; and his son, Dale. Mark is survived by his children, RaeNell (Mike) and Justin (Shannon); and grandchildren, Ryu, Katana, Jude and Sawyer. He is also survived by his father, Donald (Dorothy); and his sister, Melany Raubolt (Joe).

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Calvary Chapel Southeast in Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity International in Mark's name.



