Martin R. Allen, 86, of Coleman, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mount Pleasant. He was born Jan. 30, 1933 in Isabella County, the son of the late William and Ruth (Raymond) Allen. Martin R. Allen married Betty L. Rydman, May 7, 1954 in Beaverton. He retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1986 after 35 years of service. Martin was a Detroit Tiger fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Farmall Cub Tractors. Martin was a collector: antiques, lighthouses and many other items. He loved spending time with Betty at flea markets and antique shops, adding to his collections.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty; son, Marty Allen of Coleman; daughter, Cara and Roger Schroeder of Midland; daughter-in-law, Rosanne Allen of Eaton Rapids; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Stebelton of Mount Pleasant and Markeith Kalmar of Midland. He was preceded in death by daughter, Wendy Rae Allen; son, Jeff Allen; and sister, Marvel Moore.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army
.