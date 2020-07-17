Mark Russell

Mark Larry Russell, of Harrington, Del., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bayhealth Sussex, Del. Mark, the son of Donna (Miller) Russell and the late Larry Russell, was born in Midland on May 24, 1963. He graduated from Dow High School in 1981.

Mark actively served our nation in the U.S. Air Force for nine years including a deployment during Operation Desert Storm. For the past 14 years he enjoyed serving as a civil servant, managing teams of technicians and airmen to teardown, rebuild and modernize the USAF fleet of C-5 Galaxy aircrafts at the Dover Airforce base. Mark's commander, Major Brandon Ray, respectfully and admirably referred to him as a "Proud American Airman with a boisterous personality, desire to lead and 'Can Do' attitude with a strong passion for mentoring Airmen of all ranks."

Mark was an avid outdoorsman. He successfully competed in several Delaware and Maryland bass fishing tournaments every year. He was a proud member of the Mispillion Bass Club and 5-Points Hunt Club. Mark loved camping with his family and friends and cooking meals for them with wild game. He was known as a joyful jack of all trades who was always willing to lend a hand to others.

In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Russell.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Mindy Russell; children, M.J. Lofland, Nikki Lofland, Carrie McKewen and Shannon McKewen; grandchildren, Kaeli, Kamryn, Amyah and Elise; his mother, Donna; sisters, Kathy (Charlie) Frost, Deb (John) Lund; nieces, Sarah (Chris) Pagano, Abigail Lund; nephew, Mason Frost; and great-nephew, Ryan Pagano; as well as his beloved beagle, Bella.

Services were held at Melvin & Son Funeral Home in Harrington, Del., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. For those wishing to pay tribute to Mark, he would have wanted you to do something enjoyable with a friend, as long as it involves fishing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store