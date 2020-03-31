Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Lester Stevens, 68, of Bay City, our kind, intelligent, honest and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. Mark was born June 21, 1951 in Bay City, the son of the late Alfred Lester and Dorothy (McDonald) Stevens. Mark graduated from Handy High School, class of 1969 and went on to attend Delta College and Michigan State University. Mark worked for the State of Michigan as a social worker for the Department of Human Services for over forty-three years, and the last twleve years as the director for Midland, Gladwin, and Isabella counties, retiring in 2017. On November 10, 1980, Mark married the love of his life, the former Tina Wagner. Throughout life, Mark enjoyed traveling, reading, researching history, and above all, being with his family, especially his travels with Tina. Mark's caring and generous soul will be missed dearly for years to come.

Mark leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife of almost 40 years, Tina; children, Jason (Kelly) Stevens and Joshua (Tammy) Stevens; grandchildren, Samantha (Andrew) Kunz, Gabe Stevens, Hannah Stevens, Gavin Stevens, and Marin Stevens; great-grandchildren, Evan, Liz, Aiden and Jack Kunz; special niece and nephew, Taylar Robinson and Ruben Trevino, who thought of him as a grandfather, and Shannon Sweet (John Vanblaricum), who thought of him as more than an uncle, he was a great father figure. He also leaves his siblings, Linda (Mell) Williams of Florida, Leslie (Ed) Blakely of Florida and Scott A. Stevens of Atlanta, Ga.; along with his dear friends, Bill and Carol Wright, along with many additional cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Mark was welcomed home to heaven by his in-laws, Gordon and Thelma Wagner; and stepson, Ben Burgess.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to Skorupski's – (Brand New) Bay County, 821 N. Pine Road, between Ridge & Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.





