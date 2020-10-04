Mark W. CrosbyMark William Crosby, 60, of Midland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Oct. 1, 2020.Mark was born Feb. 15, 1960. He attended Bullock Creek Public Schools and graduated in 1979. He loved hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandbabies held a very special place in his heart.Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Colleen of Midland; his two daughters, Jenny (Adam) Gonyer of Fife Lake, Angie Crosby of Midland; one son, Tad Crosby of Midland; four grandchildren, Tayra and Taven Sinclair of Midland, Kylee and Elly Gonyer of Fife Lake; two sisters, Cherrie (David) Jeffries, Beth (Willard) Maybee; one brother, Jeff (Gail) Crosby; several nieces and nephews of Midland; and his best buddy, Ed Cook of Midland.Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Crosby; his father, Claude Crosby; and a foster brother, Shane Hicks.A visitation will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Mark's family.