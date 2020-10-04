1/1
Mark W. Crosby
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark W. Crosby
Mark William Crosby, 60, of Midland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Oct. 1, 2020.
Mark was born Feb. 15, 1960. He attended Bullock Creek Public Schools and graduated in 1979. He loved hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandbabies held a very special place in his heart.
Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Colleen of Midland; his two daughters, Jenny (Adam) Gonyer of Fife Lake, Angie Crosby of Midland; one son, Tad Crosby of Midland; four grandchildren, Tayra and Taven Sinclair of Midland, Kylee and Elly Gonyer of Fife Lake; two sisters, Cherrie (David) Jeffries, Beth (Willard) Maybee; one brother, Jeff (Gail) Crosby; several nieces and nephews of Midland; and his best buddy, Ed Cook of Midland.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Crosby; his father, Claude Crosby; and a foster brother, Shane Hicks.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Mark's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved