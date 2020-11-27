Mark William PhillipsMark William Phillips died peacefully in his sleep on Friday November 13, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY to William and Patricia Phillips, and moved with his family to Midland as a young child.Mark graduated from Dow High School in 1983, where he enjoyed swimming on the varsity swim team. He lived for several years in Dallas, TX where he was employed as an electrician. Mark moved back to Midland 15 years ago to be with his daughter and enjoyed being a driver for Garber Chevrolet. He loved his cat Bart, watching MSU games, gaming on the computer, going out to lunch with his friends and traveling to airshows.Mark developed Kidney disease his senior year of High school and it quickly progressed to requiring dialysis. He spent the rest of his life dealing with dialysis and three failed kidney transplants. Despite his illness, Mark loved life, loved friends and family, and was known for his big heart and great kindness. He was also known for his quick sense of humor. Mark made friends easily and loved being with people. He will be missed by many.Mark is survived by his much loved daughter, Amanda Phillips and her partner Travis Machelski, his mother and stepfather, Patricia and Michael Wilson, siblings, Katherine (Giles) Phillips Roberts of Houston, TX, Laura Phillips Lockwood of Fort Thomas, KY, Michael (Julia) Phillips of Germany, stepsisters Katherine (Kevin) Peters of Rochester, NY and Debbie Miller of Maryville, TN. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Colin and Geoff Roberts and Brad and Kate Lockwood.The family would like to thank Da Vita Dialysis Center staff for the professional, warm and loving care over the past years.Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service at this time.Those who wish may donate to the American Kidney Foundation in Mark's memory.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.