On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Marla Sue (Bertuleit) Withers passed away at her home in Midland at the age of 57. Marla was born Nov. 28, 1951 in Midland to Karyl and Herman Bertuleit. On Aug. 14, 1982, Marla was united in marriage to Gregory Dean Withers at First United Methodist Church. He passed away on June 16, 2008. After graduating in 1984 from Central Michigan University, Marla and Greg moved to Clute, Texas where she was employed as the CFO for the city of Freeport, Texas. They later moved north to Humble, Texas where Marla worked for the Texas Worker's Compensation Fund and then with AIG as an insurance claims adjuster. After the death of her husband, Marla returned to Midland to be near her family. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, all board games, especially cribbage. Her favorite color was aqua and she especially liked snapdragon flowers.
Marla is survived by her mother, Karyla Bertuleit; sister, Jill Bretuleit both of Midland; father, Herman (Mary) Bertuleit of Bay City; half-sister, Jennifer Bertuleit and her daughter, Kiyana of Flint; half-brother, Jeff (Catherine) Bertuleit and their daughters, Caitlin and Claire of Freeland; cousins, Mark, Cory, Doreen, Denise, Deanna and Billy; special friends Rob Englund, John Little of Texas who were very supportive of Marla. In addition to her husband, Marla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Zuah and Edward Doyle, Cora and Herman Bertuleit; uncle, William C. Doyle; aunt, Mary Ann Knopic; and cousin, Susan.
A private graveside service will take place in Midland City Cemetery. Marla had a great love for animals. Anyone wishing may direct memorials in her name to the Humane Society of Midland County. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com