On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 Marla Sue (Bertuleit) Withers passed away at her home in Midland at the age of 57. Marla was born Nov. 28, 1961, in Midland to Karyl and Herman Bertuleit. On Aug. 14, 1982. Marla was united in marriage to Gregory Dean Withers at First United Methodist Church. He passed away on June 16, 2008. After graduating in 1984 from Central Michigan University, Marla and Greg moved to Clute, Texas where Marla was employed as the CFO for the city of Freeport, Texas. They later moved north to Humble, Texas where Marla worked for the Texas Worker's Compensation Fund and AIG as an insurance claims adjuster. After the death of her husband, Marla returned to Midland to be near her family. Marla enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, all board games, especially cribbage. Her favorite color was aqua and she especially liked snapdragon flowers.



Marla is survived by her mother, Karyl; and sister, Jill both of Midland. She is also survived by her father, Herman Bertuleit (wife Mary) of Bay City; her half-sister, Jennifer Bertuleit (daughter Kiyana) of Flint; and half-brother, Jeff Bertuleit (wife Catherine, daughters Caitlin and Claire) of Freeland. Her cousins Mark, Cory, Doreen, Denise, Deanna and Billy also survive her. Special friends Rob Englund and John Little of Texas were very supportive of Marla.



Besides her husband, Marla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Zuah and Edward Doyle and Cora and Herman Bertuleit; her uncle, William C. Doyle; her aunt, Mary Ann Knopic; and her cousin, Susan.



There will be no visitation. Private committal services will be held at Midland City Cemetery.



Marla had a great love for animals. Anyone wishing may direct a memorial to the Humane Society of Midland County, 4371 E. Ashman St, Midland, MI 48642. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.