Martha Bersani
Bersani (Bushell), Martha, age 59 of Hope MI, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with her devoted husband Mike Bersani at her side along with other family members.
Martha was born on October 18, 1961 in Detroit (MI) to A. Patrick and Doris (Pickner) Bushell. After an eight-year courtship, Martha and Mike married at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Harper Woods (MI) on May 23, 1986. In 1998, they found their dream home in Hope where they enjoyed the beauty and peacefulness of the wide-open spaces and the quietness of country life.
Martha worked at MidMichigan Medical Center for over twenty years. A loving spirit, she knew from her first day she had found her calling and was grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.
Martha always saw the good in people and felt blessed in her life. Funny, kind, and loyal, she loved to dress fashionably in her own signature style. But above all else, she enjoyed spending time and sharing her life with Mike.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, A. Patrick and Doris Bushell, her father-in-law, Anthony Bersani, her sister Marianne Paone, brother-in-law Larry Fici and her nephew Erik Stevenson.
She is survived by her beloved husband Mike, her sisters Kathy Fici, Audie (Joe) Moceri, Patty (Jay) Meehan, Nancy Stevenson, Theresa (John) VanOenan, her mother-in-law, Joan Bersani, brother-in-law Mark Bersani, sister-in-law Annmarie Zaremba and 15 nieces and nephews and 16 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 2500 NW River Road, Sanford Michigan 48657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Midland, 4201 Campus Ridge Dr., Suite 1275, Midland MI. 48640.
