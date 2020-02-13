Martin E. Bensch, 78, of Midland, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. He was born Feb. 19, 1941 in Bay City, son of the late Albert and Marion (Parker) Mott Bensch. Martin served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner with the Big Red One Division during the Vietnam War
and was credited for saving the lives of two of his fellow soldiers. He was awarded the Army commendation medal for his heroics. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Coates) Bensch in 2019; his brother, George Mott; and sister, June (Mott) Cobb.
Martin is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Anger; and many nieces and nephews, especially a very caring nephew, Mike Mott.
No services are planned per Martin's wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.