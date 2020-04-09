Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Albert Church. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Albert Church

Marvin A. Church, 82, of Midland, passed away April 8, 2020 at Medilodge of Midland. He was born March 7, 1938 to the late Ashley and Estelle (Terrill) Church.

Marvin graduated from Evart High School in 1956. While there he excelled in football and track. From there he went on to attend Flint Junior College. In 1961 he met Judith L. Shepherd, daughter of Edison and Lucille (Shell) Shepherd. Marvin and Judy were married on Aug. 29, 1964 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland. Marvin graduated from Ferris State University in September 1966. He then began his career at The Dow Chemical Co. in the fall of 1966, retiring in the early 90s.

Marvin was a wonderful husband and father. He was active in his sons' sports including coach/manager of Southtown's t-ball, soccer, Pee-Wee football and Little League baseball. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving as an usher and a Stephen Minister. He also was a member of Midland Lion Club and a Big Brother and served on the Bullock Creek School Board for four years.

Marvin is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Judy; sons, Jon Bradley Church of Rochester Hills and Brian Terrill Church of Midland; a sister, Nina K. (Ed) Worth of Big Rapids; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and four special lifelong friends, Al, Rol, Dean and Gene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Church.

The family wishes to thank Medilodge of Midland for the care given to Marv during his last 2 ½ years. They would also like to thank Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Waukeegan, Ill. for their prayers and support.

There will be a private burial service at Midland City Cemetery with a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Smith-Miner Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.

If you are planning an expression of sympathy please consider memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland or Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor.

