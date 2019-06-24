Mary A. Amrozowicz, 83, of Oil City, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Applewood Assisted Living, leaving her earthly vessel to be with the Lord. She was born Sept. 20, 1935 in Geneva Township as the daughter of the late Chauncy and Madaline (Lytle) Payne. Mary A. Payne married Joseph Amrozowicz on May 5, 1957 in Coleman. He died Oct. 28, 2006.



Mary was a faithful servant of God and regularly attended the Oil City Assembly of God. She raised her children with Christian beliefs following the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Bible. She was fond of farm animals with a special devotion to chickens, cats and dogs. Mary loved her children and had a special love for her grandchildren.



Survivors include her sons Daryl and Linda Amrozowicz of Oil City, Layne and Angela Amrozowicz of Okemos, grandchildren: Chelsea and Marshall Dutton, Jordan and Kelsey Amrozowicz, Samuel Crockett, Dhanya Nissi Kavoori, great grandchildren: Phoenix, Fiona, Drogon, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Oil City Assembly of God, 5410 W. Isabella Road, with Rev. Jeremy D. Screws officiating. Burial will take place in Kelly Cemetery, Oil City. Friends may call at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to the Oil City Assembly of God. Mary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Applewood Assisted Living for the concern, care and love they had for Mary during her time living there.