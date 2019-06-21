Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Johnson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Johnson, 84, of Breckenridge, died Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mount Pleasant. She was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Fairview, daughter of the late Christian Frank and Nora (Reeve) Seidner. Mary moved to Midland after her marriage to Milton Garth Johnson on Oct. 15, 1955. She worked as a unit clerk at the Midland Hospital Center and was active in church activities at her church, St. John's Episcopal Church. Mary enjoyed vacationing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, spending time with her family and had been an active quilter with a local ladies group.



She is survived by her children: daughters, Sharon Abel of Midland, Barbara (Edward) Massey of Grand Marais, Mary (Gary) Koski of Eldridge, Iowa, Bonnie (Gary Leasher) Hayward of Midland, and son Darryl (Cynthia) Johnson of Midland; grandchildren, Ken Marshall, David Hayward, Ahleya Hayward, Jason Koski, Adam Koski, Sarah Koski, Chad (Kristen) Nichols and Kylie Nichols; brother, Isaiah Seidner of Flint; and sisters, Anna Eklund of Midland and Carol Seidner of Houghton Lake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton G. Johnson on July 9, 2000.



Funeral services for Mary will take place 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church.



Mary's family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the S.A.M.S (share a meal service) Food Pantry of Midland or the St. John's Episcopal Church.

