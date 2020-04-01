Mary Ann Geiling
Mary Ann Geiling, 86, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Ely Manor in Allegan, Mich. She was born May 21, 1933 daughter of late Frank and Gladys (Torzynski) Martinski. Mary was married for 58 years to Richard Daniel "Pete" Geiling. She enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, being with family and friends.
Mary was survived by her children, Danny (Sheila) Geiling and David Geiling; granddaughters, Lana (Travis) Poe and Nina (Josh Hunt) Geiling; great-grandchildren, Liberty Poe, Fawn Poe, Acre Poe and Kinzley Hunt; two brothers, John (Renee) Martinski and Don (Clara) Martinski; two sisters, Josie Leonard and Donna Reed; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley Martinski and Victor Martinski; sisters, Sophie Sowa and Gertie Pnacek; brothers-in-law, Joe Leonard, Emil Pnacek, Gary Reed and Walt Sowa.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be announced at a later date by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso and burial will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.WatkinsFuneralHomes.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020