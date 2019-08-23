Mary "Susan" Archer, 84, former longtime resident of Midland, passed away Aug. 21, 2019 at Blossom Hill adult foster care in South Lyon, where she had moved to be closer to family. She was born Mary Susan Walker on Nov. 13, 1934 to the late George Arlington and Urfa Pauline (Bumgarner) Walker in Dover, Ohio. On May 29, 1971 Susan married Wesley L. Archer and shared 24 wonderful years before he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1996.



Susan graduated from Bedford (Ohio) High School in 1952 and began a long career as a clerk in the accounting department for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Susan enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling all over the world; collecting Depression glass, figurines, rocks, and much



else; crocheting; wildflower gardening; square dancing; and reading. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as a member of the Chancel Choir and volunteering as choir librarian. Susan was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Plum Lovelies Chapter from Edenville, Mich.



Susan is survived by her son, James W. Archer and his wife Gerri, grandson, Nicholas Archer, and granddaughter, Brooke Archer of South Lyon, Mich.; sister, Barbara (Walker) Klopfenstein (husband John) of Toledo, Ohio, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was also very close to her daughter-in-law Gerri's extended family and was often referred to as "Grandma Susan."



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Pauline (Bumgarner) Walker; and brother, James Lewis Walker; as well as her niece, Beth (Klopfenstein) Sadowski.



Visitation and services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. in Midland, on Thursday Aug. 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider donating to Trinity Lutheran Church of Midland.