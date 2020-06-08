Mary BladesMary Ellen Blades, 82, of Midland, died peacefully June 7, 2020 at Independence Village StoryPoint. Part of one of the first families to settle in Gladwin County, she was born June 23, 1937 in Beaverton, daughter of the late Percy Dewey and Ruey Elizabeth (Freeman) Blades. Mary grew up in Beaverton and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1955 where she played in the band and was one of the school's first women's basketball players. After high school, she began working for Midland Hospital as a medical transcriptionist and secretary for the pathology department and retired from there after 48 years of service as the hospital's longest serving employee at the time. She was a lover of all animals, but dogs and cats had a special place in her heart. Mary greatly enjoyed traveling, whether it was going camping, on a road trip or on annual vacations to Chief Lake where she was always a good sport with her nieces and nephews. She was also an avid Detroit sports fan who loved watching the Pistons and Tigers. Mary was well known for chipping in on family holiday feasts, especially her selection of cookies and breads that she excelled at baking. Although her crocheting skills may not have been up to par with her mother's, she still relished any opportunity to teach someone else the skill. Mary loved spending time with her family. There was nothing that meant more to her than her nieces and nephews, and she loved and spoiled them all as if they were her own.Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Ruth Maxwell, Norma Maxwell and Dawn Sauve; nieces and nephews, Chad (Christina) Virgil, Susan (Josh) Ward, Janine (Paul) Ouderkirk, Deb (Bob) Volway, Mary Jo (Pat) Letts, Joann (Bob) Steepe, David (Vickie) Maxwell, Carole (Steve) Monaghan and Dennis (Melissa) Maxwell; as well as many beloved great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Blades; niece, Diane Hubbell; brothers-in-law, William A. Maxwell and Junior James Maxwell; great-niece, Candy Gerhringer; and great-nephew, Jesse MaxewellPrivate visitation will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12 at the Dale Cemetery in Beaverton. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to their favorite charity.