1/1
Mary D. Grice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary D. Grice
Mary D. Grice, 75, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The daughter of the late Martin and Estela (Martinez) Garcia was born in Weslaco, Texas, March 5, 1945. She was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed playing games, sewing, reading and spending time with family. No one was a stranger to Mary, she saw the best in everyone. She was a member of TOPS. Mary was very fond of animals, especially cats.
Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Gary K. Grice Sr. whom she married on July 3, 1965; sons, Gary K. Grice Jr. of Chicago, Ill., Martin Grice of Redford, Mich., Terence Grice of Sterling Heights; Tracy (Grice) Herring of Lake Bluff, Ill., Melissa Grice and fiancé, Joel Griffiths of Midland, Kathryn (John) (Grice) Renz of Midland; grandchildren, Alexander Herring, Devon Nichols, Sebastian Herring, Carter Evans, Talia Renz; siblings, Cresencio (Karen) Garcia of Davison, Maricela Garcia of Flint, Idolina (Dolly) Garcia of Kokomo, Ind., Rick (Janet) Garcia of Columbia Tenn., Rose (Pete) Wilkins of Midland, Deanna Bennett of Flint, Paul (Vita) Garcia of Flint, Mike Garcia of Columbia, Tenn., Teresa Matthews of Lapeer; brother-in-law, Roberto Morales of Otisville; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Morales, Josie Garcia.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service has taken place in Midland City Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to the Humane Society of Midland County. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved