Mary D. GriceMary D. Grice, 75, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The daughter of the late Martin and Estela (Martinez) Garcia was born in Weslaco, Texas, March 5, 1945. She was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed playing games, sewing, reading and spending time with family. No one was a stranger to Mary, she saw the best in everyone. She was a member of TOPS. Mary was very fond of animals, especially cats.Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Gary K. Grice Sr. whom she married on July 3, 1965; sons, Gary K. Grice Jr. of Chicago, Ill., Martin Grice of Redford, Mich., Terence Grice of Sterling Heights; Tracy (Grice) Herring of Lake Bluff, Ill., Melissa Grice and fiancé, Joel Griffiths of Midland, Kathryn (John) (Grice) Renz of Midland; grandchildren, Alexander Herring, Devon Nichols, Sebastian Herring, Carter Evans, Talia Renz; siblings, Cresencio (Karen) Garcia of Davison, Maricela Garcia of Flint, Idolina (Dolly) Garcia of Kokomo, Ind., Rick (Janet) Garcia of Columbia Tenn., Rose (Pete) Wilkins of Midland, Deanna Bennett of Flint, Paul (Vita) Garcia of Flint, Mike Garcia of Columbia, Tenn., Teresa Matthews of Lapeer; brother-in-law, Roberto Morales of Otisville; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Morales, Josie Garcia.Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service has taken place in Midland City Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be offered to the Humane Society of Midland County. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.