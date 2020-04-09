Mary E. Smith
Mary E. Smith, 87, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The daughter of the late Virgil and Isabelle (James) Smith was born July 23, 1932 in Midland where she was raised and educated. Mary worked as a computer programmer for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1986 after 35 years of service.
Private interment will be held in Midland City Cemetery. No other services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be offered to an organization of one's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020