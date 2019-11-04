Mary Elizabeth Kleinhans

Guest Book
  • "May you Rest In Peace.. So glad we had a great visit last..."
    - Jennie and William Denike
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church
Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Kleinhans, 95, of Alma, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Curt Jensen officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place after the luncheon at Homer Township Cemetery in Midland. The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church or the William F. and Mary E. Kleinhans Gleaner Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. To view Mary's obituary online and send a condolence to the family, visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
