Mary F. Shaver, 92, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The daughter of the late Melvin and Lyle (Bates) Sullivan was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Shepherd. On March 23, 1946, she married Stanley J. Shaver in Ithaca. She and Stanley traveled together for many years after their retirement. They shared 58 years together before his passing in 2005. Mary was an avid sewer and loved doing crafts.
Surviving are her children, Lila (Dave) Drake of Midland, Barry (Janet) Shaver of Hemlock, Vicki (Dale) Martin of Midland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mary will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be next to her husband in the Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd. Memorials in Mary's name may be offered to an organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com