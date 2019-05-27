Mary J. Lewis, 94, of Coleman, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home with her sons by her side. She was born Sept. 2, 1924 in Mount Clemens, the daughter of the late Walter and Vivian (Pope) Wormsbacher. Mary J. Wormsbacher married Elmer J. Lewis June 19, 1945 in Mount Clemens. He died April 4, 2013. She retired from Citizens Bank & Trust in 1975 after 18 years of service.



Survivors include her sons, Scott Lewis of Coleman, Brad and Fay Lewis of Coleman, Jeff and J'Ann Lewis of Coleman; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Nathan Reed officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.